Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Ariana Grande shares sad news ahead of new album release

Ariana Grande released her new single 'Yes, And?' ahead of her new album Eternal Sunshine release

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Ariana Grande shares sad news ahead of new album release
Ariana Grande shares sad news ahead of new album release

Ariana Grande recently took to her social media and shared a bumming update about her new album Eternal Sunshine.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 30 year-old artist shared that she wouldn’t be releasing a series of her songs before her entire album comes out on March 8, besides Yes, And?

“My love. We are little over a month away from Eternal Sunshine and I don't think it’s possible to articulate how grateful I am for your love, support and excitement!” she penned.

Ariana continued: “I wanted to say… as hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all asap, I would really love for you to experience the album in full this time.”

The Dangerous Woman hitmaker clarified that she’ll “of course” drop individual tracks as singles after the record is out.

“Thank you for your trust in my vision and plan! You have waited so long for new music from me and I am so grateful for your patience! I look forward to savoring every single moment of this new era with you all and I sincerely cannot wait for it to be yours!” she concluded.

