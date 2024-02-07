King Charles cancer diagnosis is dubbed unfair by expert

King Charles 'unfair' cancer diagnosis after years of 'waiting' unearthed

King Charles cancer diagnosis after one year into the throne is branded unfair.

Writing for Mirror.co.uk, Linda Nolan talks about how the illness is unfair to any individual, be it the King or a commoner.

She notes: "We’re so used to our royals being ruddy and robust - and quite frankly, rich, with the best possible care - the Windsors’ recent health news has been unnerving, and this latest announcement has truly saddened me. Charles has waited so long for the top job, to now confront cancer feels so unfair."

Ms Nolan continued: "But cancer is unfair. I know that. We all know that. Strip away the crown, palaces and private care, and, for once, I know exactly how Charles will be feeling. We’re suddenly just two humans, who, under all the positivity, are scared."

This comes the next day after the Buckingham Palace made the announcement: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

