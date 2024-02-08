Ryan Gosling previously slammed The Academy for not nominating Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Ryan Gosling talks about 'Barbie' Oscars snub AGAIN

Ryan Gosling recently spoke up about the lambasting statement he released addressing The Academy after they "robbed" Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig of their respective nominations.

Previously, the 43-year-old actor, who received an Oscar nomination for his role as Best Supporting Actor in Barbie, expressed his disappointment in the prestigious committee for not nominating the Australian actress and filmmaker in the categories of Best Actress and Best Director, respectively.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” he told PEOPLE.

Now, in a recent interview with Variety, Ryan said that he “heavily” revised the statement.

“Look, I heavily edited that statement. I think if I say any more about it, I’m going to basically put on a mink and start challenging people to a beach-off on Malibu Beach,” he told the outlet.

Along with America Ferrera for Best Supporting Actress, Barbie was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Original Song for I'm Just Ken.