Emily Blunt receives exciting news amid doing dirty work

Emily Blunt opens up about the moment she received the huge news about Oscar nod

Emily Blunt was nominated for an Oscar nomination for the first time. But, the moment the actress received the exciting news, she was doing dirty chores — cleaning the dog's poop.



In a chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Edge of Tomorrow star said, "I did have a brief cry when I learned ... directly after picking up my dog's poop."

Noting, "I did pick up the poop, and then I heard that I got nominated."

Sharing her husband John Krasinski's reaction to her Best Supporting Actress nod, the year-old hilariously said, "After helping me with the poop — I think he went and put it in the trash, and then we both cried."

Apart from that, Emily opened up about the anticipation before the announcement, saying, "It's all quite scary, the anticipation of it, and I think you just try not to listen to buzz because buzz can be built on sand sometimes."

She continued, "And so when it did happen, and when it happened in such a far-reaching way for all of us in the movie and every crew member, it was magical."

In Oppenheimer, Emily played the nuclear scientist's wife, Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer.