Tom Holland, Zendaya set to take major step in relationship 

Tom Holland and Zendaya have decided to move in together months after shutting down rumours that they have gotten engaged on social media.



The Uncharted star and the Euphoria actor are “really happy together,” an insider told Life & Style. However, they noted that marriage is still not on cards for the couple.

“They’re really excited for this next chapter,” they said. “They both work so hard that coming home to each other without having to worry about if they have everything they need will be just such a game changer.”

“They’re just happy to be together,” the insider added. “There’s no pressure to get married at all.”

The lovebirds have kept their romance low key over the years with Holland revealing on On Purpose with Jay Shetty, "I try my best to keep it as private as possible; we both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way to move on as a couple."

"It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you. You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that's worth its weight in gold," he added.

He continued: "Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again."

"I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special.

“It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth. I wouldn't be the man I am today without that job."