After teasing fans about a ‘big announcement’, Tom Holland is here to please his audience with a romantic tragedy

Tom Holland announces acting return after MCU

Tom Holland delighted fans by making a West End return to play Shakespeare's famous doomed lover.



On Monday afternoon, the MCU star posted a video of himself playing golf on his Instagram story and wrote ‘Big announcement’ coming tomorrow, convincing fans that Spiderman’s next chapter is about to drop.

However, to fans’ dismay, Tom Holland’s big announcement turned out to be his comeback in the West End production of Romeo & Juliet.

On Tuesday, Holland announced his plans on Instagram revealing a poster of himself in the stage play and a video clip urging fans to sign up and watch his theatrical work.

The performance is directed by Jamie Lloyd and will be at Duke of York’s theatre. The limited play will last for 12 weeks starting from May 2024

Holland, 27, will play Romeo Montague but the actress who will play opposite Holland is still unknown.





For those unfamiliar, Romeo & Juliet is Holland’s second stage play as he debuted in Billy Elliot the Musical as a kid in 2008-2010. The actor then starred in In the Heart of The Sea, 2015 and The Lost City of Z in 2016 and proceeded to include notable movies in his cinematic achievements such as The Spider-Man film series, Cherry and Uncharted.