Prince William makes big announcement after King Charles, Harry's meeting

Prince William made the announcement on social media after King Charles and Prince Harry's meeting in London

Prince William makes first big announcement after King Charles, Harry's meeting

Prince William has made a major announcement days after Prince Harry held a crucial meeting with King Charles in London following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.



In the announcement, the future King has disclosed the location of his Earthshot Prize 2024.

Read More: Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on King Charles cancer diagnosis

The Earthshot Prize shared the announcement on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, saying that the environmental event is headed to Cape Town, South Africa.

The 2024 ceremony will take place in November and will be held in Cape Town, South Africa. However, no specific dates have been announced, and there is also no indication yet if Prince William or Kate Middleton will be in attendance.

Prince William also took to Instagram and X and reshared the video with green heart and South African flag emoticons in the caption.

The announcement further reads: “Earthshot Week will begin with our Awards Ceremony in Cape Town — an evening of extraordinary storytelling and star-studded performances. Here, we will celebrate the work of this year’s fifteen Finalists, with five Winners each being awarded £1 million (R23,800,000) to scale their solutions.”

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020.

This is Prince William’s first major announcement after King Charles and Harry’s meeting in London.