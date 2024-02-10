 
menu
Saturday, February 10, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on King Charles cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson joined King Charles and the royal family on Christmas for first times in 30 years

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on King Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared her first public statement regarding King Charles cancer diagnosis, urging the monarch to "keep fighting."

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother was speaking at the Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope's charity event in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: Prince Harry's learning a ‘hard lessons' learnt by toddlers

During her moving speech, Sarah shared a touching tribute to King Charles.

The Duchess of York said: "I want to thank you all for your kindness in supporting my family members who are going through a hard time, and we wish everyone well, every family in the world, that has been diagnosed or who is going through a difficult time we wish them well.”

According to the GB News, she continued, "And of course, my brother-in-law [King Charles], we wish you well, keep fighting on."

Also Read: King Charles is facing an ‘unwelcomed' shock while needing some calm

Sarah, who has also been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer recently went on saying, “For anyone who's suffering from low hope, for anyone who believes they can't do this, they can, it's absolute nonsense."

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry