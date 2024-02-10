 
menu
Saturday, February 10, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Eugenie celebrates third birthday of son Augie

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first son Augie on February 9, 2021

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Princess Eugenie celebrates third birthday of son Augie
Princess Eugenie celebrates third birthday of son Augie

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie celebrated the third birthday of her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on Friday.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first son on February 9, 2021.

Also Read: Prince William makes big announcement after King Charles, Harry's meeting

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared stunning photos with her son to mark his very special day.

King Charles niece posted the pictures with a heartfelt caption, saying “Happy 3rd Birthday to our dearest Augie. Forever a force of nature and forever giggling with you.”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to send sweet birthday wishes to Augie.

One fan commented, “Happy 3rd Birthday to the sweetest August.”

Another said, “Happy Birthday August! Hope you have a great day.”

Read More: Prince Harry should no longer hope for any trust from Prince William

“Happy 3rd Birthday to August! Wishing him many more blessings to come and to have a wonderful One,” the third commented.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton also showered love on Augie by pressing the heart button on the post.

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry