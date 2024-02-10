Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first son Augie on February 9, 2021

Princess Eugenie celebrates third birthday of son Augie

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie celebrated the third birthday of her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on Friday.



Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first son on February 9, 2021.

Also Read: Prince William makes big announcement after King Charles, Harry's meeting

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared stunning photos with her son to mark his very special day.

King Charles niece posted the pictures with a heartfelt caption, saying “Happy 3rd Birthday to our dearest Augie. Forever a force of nature and forever giggling with you.”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to send sweet birthday wishes to Augie.



One fan commented, “Happy 3rd Birthday to the sweetest August.”

Another said, “Happy Birthday August! Hope you have a great day.”

Read More: Prince Harry should no longer hope for any trust from Prince William

“Happy 3rd Birthday to August! Wishing him many more blessings to come and to have a wonderful One,” the third commented.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton also showered love on Augie by pressing the heart button on the post.