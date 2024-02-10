 
menu
Saturday, February 10, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry should no longer hope for any trust from Prince William

An expert has just recounted Prince Harry’s UK trip for King Charles as well as Prince William radio silence

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, February 10, 2024

File Footage

Prince William’s reluctance in talking to Prince Harry during his time in the UK has just been recounted by an expert.

All of these thoughts have been shared by royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

She touched on everything in a candid piece by the Daily Mail.

“Why would William risk a conversation?” the expert began by noting while highlighting the Waleses’ desire for privacy.

After all, “The one piece of information that William and Kate want to keep private — the exact status of her health and recovery — is the very thing the Sussexes, if history is any guide, might leak.”

Ms Callahan also went on to recount every instance where the Sussexes leaked similar information and said, “Recall Meghan cruelly reminding the world, during the Oprah sit-down, of the ‘Waity Katie’ nickname.”

Read More: Prince Harry ‘happy and ‘excited after quick visit to King Charles

As well as “Harry writing of Kate’s refusal to share her lip gloss with Meghan and reprinting a tense text exchange between the women over bridesmaids’ dresses. That Kate made Meghan cry!”

But the “most gravely” is the fact that “the gruesome twosome” are seemingly “doing nothing to stop their groupie Omid Scobie’s revelation that the so-called ‘royal racists’ were Charles and Kate — as printed in a foreign edition of Scobie’s book ‘Endgame’, released late last November.”

so, in the eyes of Ms Callahan, “Truly: Who in the royal fold would trust these two?”

All of this has come around the same time as revelations about two more memoirs, one being a potential second installment by the Duke, and then one by his wife Meghan.

The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry
Post Malone reacts to performing at Super Bowl: ‘Nerve-wrecking'
Post Malone reacts to performing at Super Bowl: ‘Nerve-wrecking'
King Charles shares major update on his health as Kate Middleton, Prince William arrive at Sandringham
King Charles shares major update on his health as Kate Middleton, Prince William arrive at Sandringham