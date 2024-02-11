 
menu
Sunday, February 11, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

'Barbie' fans get shocking Margot Robbie surprise in real

Margot Robbie shares hilarious incident about a particular group of fans reaction to 'Barbie'

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 11, 2024

Barbie fans get shocking Margot Robbie surprise in real
'Barbie' fans get shocking Margot Robbie surprise in real

Barbie has become such a hit that it was the talk of the town for so long. In one such incident, Margot Robbie revealed a personal experience about the film becoming a pop phenomenon.

Sharing the incident about the Mattel film screening at the SAG-AFTRA in Los Angeles, the Academy-nominated actress said a group of men were discussing the film at a Scottish bar.

"I listened for about 30 minutes to a group of guys on a bachelor party discussing the Barbie movie, not knowing that I was sitting two or three feet away from them," she shared.

The Suicide Squad star added, "It was just truly fascinating. There were people at the table who refused to see the Barbie movie."

"One guy was like, 'Dude, it is a cultural moment, don't you want to be a part of culture?' And the other guy was like, 'I'll never see it,' and by the end he did want to see it. It was a whole thing," she confirmed.

Noting, "I wasn't going to go up to them, but then I did." The stag, Margot shared, became shocked after she chimed in to say, "Thank you for seeing the Barbie movie."

She continued, "It was very funny, they lost it. It took a full minute for them to realise and I was practically out the door and they went 'Ohhhh'.

"People's reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience."

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry