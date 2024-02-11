'Barbie' fans get shocking Margot Robbie surprise in real

Margot Robbie shares hilarious incident about a particular group of fans reaction to 'Barbie'

Barbie has become such a hit that it was the talk of the town for so long. In one such incident, Margot Robbie revealed a personal experience about the film becoming a pop phenomenon.



Sharing the incident about the Mattel film screening at the SAG-AFTRA in Los Angeles, the Academy-nominated actress said a group of men were discussing the film at a Scottish bar.

"I listened for about 30 minutes to a group of guys on a bachelor party discussing the Barbie movie, not knowing that I was sitting two or three feet away from them," she shared.

The Suicide Squad star added, "It was just truly fascinating. There were people at the table who refused to see the Barbie movie."

"One guy was like, 'Dude, it is a cultural moment, don't you want to be a part of culture?' And the other guy was like, 'I'll never see it,' and by the end he did want to see it. It was a whole thing," she confirmed.

Noting, "I wasn't going to go up to them, but then I did." The stag, Margot shared, became shocked after she chimed in to say, "Thank you for seeing the Barbie movie."

She continued, "It was very funny, they lost it. It took a full minute for them to realise and I was practically out the door and they went 'Ohhhh'.

"People's reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience."