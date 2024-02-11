 
Sunday, February 11, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, February 11, 2024

Prince Harry slammed for not giving ‘victim narrative' a pause

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for not giving ‘pause’ to his victim narrative when King Charles is sick.

Claims about the Duke’s trip to the UK has been shared by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She touched on it all in a piece for the Daily Mail and admitted, “And let us not forget that it is barely any time at all since King Charles and the Princess of Wales were unveiled as the royal ‘racists’, who so very badly upset Meghan and Oprah.”

“Two scant months later, both Charles and Kate have been in hospital with serious medical issues” as well.

“Does that give Harry pause for thought?” she questioned in her piece, “or is he mired so deep in his victim narrative that he cannot see that others might be victims, too?”

Before concluding though, she also pointed out the need for more forethought and admitted “Speaking of which, all sympathy to King Charles in his moment of personal crisis.”

“It takes time mentally to process a cancer diagnosis — and come to terms with a future very different from the one you imagined for yourself.”

