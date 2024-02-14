Cillian Murphy opens up about initially days in the filming industry that he disliked

Cillian Murphy gets brutally honest: ‘I hated myself on screen'

Cillian Murphy is letting out some shocking truths in a new interview, in which he stated he initially hated looking at himself on screen as he opened up about his 2005 film Red Eye.



In a chat with GQ, the Peaky Blinders star said, “When I was a younger actor, I was really, really hard on everything that I was in. I hated watching myself. I hated looking at myself on-screen.”

He continued, “I remember when I saw [‘Red Eye’] It was like, ‘Oh, that’s kind of a schlocky B movie.’ Rachel McAdams is excellent in it. But I didn’t think I gave a very nuanced performance in it."

Adding, “But listen, if people love the movie then that’s great,” he explained. “I’m pleased with that. I’m less hard on myself now when I look at stuff."

“I’m less hypercritical of my work. But that’s probably a hangover from that, to be honest,” the Oppenheimer star concluded.

Helmed by Wes Craven, the psychological thriller saw Cillian in the shoes of Jackson Rippner, a terrorist on a mission to assassinate a high-ranking U.S. official.