Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Cillian Murphy gets brutally honest: ‘I hated myself on screen'

Cillian Murphy opens up about initially days in the filming industry that he disliked

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Cillian Murphy is letting out some shocking truths in a new interview, in which he stated he initially hated looking at himself on screen as he opened up about his 2005 film Red Eye.

In a chat with GQ, the Peaky Blinders star said, “When I was a younger actor, I was really, really hard on everything that I was in. I hated watching myself. I hated looking at myself on-screen.”

He continued, “I remember when I saw [‘Red Eye’] It was like, ‘Oh, that’s kind of a schlocky B movie.’ Rachel McAdams is excellent in it. But I didn’t think I gave a very nuanced performance in it."

Adding, “But listen, if people love the movie then that’s great,” he explained. “I’m pleased with that. I’m less hard on myself now when I look at stuff."

“I’m less hypercritical of my work. But that’s probably a hangover from that, to be honest,” the Oppenheimer star concluded.

Helmed by Wes Craven, the psychological thriller saw Cillian in the shoes of Jackson Rippner, a terrorist on a mission to assassinate a high-ranking U.S. official.

