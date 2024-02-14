Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando confirmed their relationship in March 2022

Miley Cyrus makes big move with beau Maxx Morando after Grammys win

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have taken things to the next level in their relationship.

After multiple reports, a source confirmed to US Weekly that the 31-year-old singer has finally moved in with her 25-year-old boyfriend.

“Miley owns a number of properties, but she and Maxx recently moved in together and are staying at her home in Malibu. It’s a huge mansion overlooking the water in a gated community,” the insider spilled.

The update comes after Miley won big at the Grammy Awards where she won her first and second Grammy for best pop solo performance and record of the year, both for her track Flowers.



In an Instagram post, she thanked Maxx for his support and referred to him as "my love."

The tipster added: “Maxx had been staying over there a lot with Miley because they spend so much time together,” the insider continues. “But they recently made it official, and he moved in.”



Previously, another source also told the outlet that the Disney alum “has never been happier in her entire life.”



“He really respects Miley which of course is the most important thing,” they added.