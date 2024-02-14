 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arrive in Canada after major announcement

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly arrived in Canada a day after launching their brand new website and making a major announcement.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, per the Mirror UK, Harry and Meghan landed in Vancouver, Canada for Invictus Games event.

Read More: Meghan Markle releases first public statement after King Charles, Harry's meeting

They will stay in the country for three days.

The Hello magazine claimed that the California-based royal couple touched down in Canada via private jet.

Archie and Lilibet parents have arrived in Canada after launching their new website, replacing their Archewell foundation’s site.

It also comes following a major announcement from Meghan Markle regarding her new podcast.

She posted a statement on newly launched website and announced partnership with Lemonada Media for the podcast.

Meghan says, “I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting.”

Also Read: King Charles won't abdicate: 'There's no reason for it'

She further said, "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

