Meghan Markle releases first public statement after King Charles, Harry's meeting

Prince Harry held a crucial meeting with King Charles in London without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle releases first public statement after King Charles, Harry meeting

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has made her first public statement after her husband Prince Harry held a crucial meeting with his father King Charles following monarch’s cancer diagnosis.



Archie and Lilibet doting mother shared her statement on newly launched website as she announced new partnership with Lemonada Media for podcast.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry showcase 'celebrity sparkle' on new website

Meghan says, “I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting.”

She further said, “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.”

Meghan went on saying, “Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works.

"I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

This is Meghan Markle’s first public statement since Harry visited UK to meet his ailing father King Charles last week.

Also Read: Prince Harry finding King Charles' cancer ‘very difficult'

Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet stayed in California during Harry’s brief visit to Britain.