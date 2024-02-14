 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

It would not be in the interests of the monarchy or of Britain for King Charles to abdicate

King Charles won't abdicate: 'There's no reason for it'

Britain’s King Charles will not abdicate amid calls to step down following his surgery and cancer diagnosis, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Tom Bower made these claims while speaking to GB News.

Bower shared his views when asked if he thinks that King Charles is ever likely to abdicate the throne.

He said: "He won't abdicate. And it wouldn't be in the interests of the monarchy or of Britain for him to abdicate.

"There's no reason for it. God, we have the most amazing progress in cancer treatment now.”

The royal expert went on to say, "Let's be optimistic and hope that by the summer this is all over and he and the Princess of Wales, Kate, are back working, serving the country, and keep putting the best foot forward for Britain.”

"I think that's what we should all hope for", Tom Bower said.

About Prince William, the royal expert said the Prince of Wales would not be forcing his father King Charles to abdicate.

Tom Bower said: "I think he's got a very loyal son in William who will not be pushing his father to step aside.”

