 
menu
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Cillian Murphy 'disapproves' old projects after Oscars earn

'Oppenheimer' hitmaker weighs in on his past projects after earning a nomination in 2024's 'Academy Awards'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Photo: Cillian Murphy disapproves old projects after Oscars earn
Photo: Cillian Murphy disapproves old projects after Oscars earn

Cillian Murphy seemingly has 'unique taste' when it comes to watching movies.

Lately, the Oscar-nominated actor professed that he never watches all of his flicks. Nonetheless, he likes to enjoy the good ones as a viewer.

Speaking on his latest confessional in GQ Magazine, the Irish actor revealed, “Many of my films I haven’t seen.”

Referring to Pirates of the Caribbean hitmaker, Cillian went on to explain, “I know that Johnny Depp would always say that, but it’s actually true.”

Cillian then disclosed that he does not bother to watch movies when they receive negative reviews.

“Generally the ones I haven’t seen are the ones I hear are not good,” he confessed.

When asked whether he had seen Christopher’s Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the star replied in admission while “rolling his eyes,” as per GQ Magazine

Later in the interview, the 47-year-old star branded the thriller movie Red Eye as 'just a mediocre one.'

Speaking of his old movie, Cillian said, “I love Rachel McAdams and we had fun making it. But I don’t think it’s a good movie. It’s a good B movie,” after which he moved on to the next topic. 

Update on Beyonce and Taylor Swift's collab sparks Internet frenzy
Update on Beyonce and Taylor Swift's collab sparks Internet frenzy
Amy Robach reveals her only condition for return to 'GM America'
Amy Robach reveals her only condition for return to 'GM America'
A childhood character re-appears to set the Internet abuzz with nostalgia
A childhood character re-appears to set the Internet abuzz with nostalgia
Steven Spielberg appears solo amidst a star-studded event
Steven Spielberg appears solo amidst a star-studded event
Meghan Markle speaks out for first time since new website, podcast launch
Meghan Markle speaks out for first time since new website, podcast launch
Marvel breaks big news on Valentine Day about 'Fantastic Four'
Marvel breaks big news on Valentine Day about 'Fantastic Four'
Tom Sandoval shares respectable words for ex-Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval shares respectable words for ex-Ariana Madix
Bad Bunny breaks silence on his plan B after Hollywood
Bad Bunny breaks silence on his plan B after Hollywood
Bryan Cranston tells murder story: 'You can't get away anymore'
Bryan Cranston tells murder story: 'You can't get away anymore'
PINK's reaction laid bare amid denied entry at a club
PINK's reaction laid bare amid denied entry at a club
King Charles receives support from Queen Camilla amid Harry, Meghan website drama
King Charles receives support from Queen Camilla amid Harry, Meghan website drama
Kanye West shoots down Super Bowl claim involving Taylor Swift
Kanye West shoots down Super Bowl claim involving Taylor Swift