Cillian Murphy 'disapproves' old projects after Oscars earn

Cillian Murphy seemingly has 'unique taste' when it comes to watching movies.

Lately, the Oscar-nominated actor professed that he never watches all of his flicks. Nonetheless, he likes to enjoy the good ones as a viewer.

Speaking on his latest confessional in GQ Magazine, the Irish actor revealed, “Many of my films I haven’t seen.”

Referring to Pirates of the Caribbean hitmaker, Cillian went on to explain, “I know that Johnny Depp would always say that, but it’s actually true.”

Cillian then disclosed that he does not bother to watch movies when they receive negative reviews.

“Generally the ones I haven’t seen are the ones I hear are not good,” he confessed.

When asked whether he had seen Christopher’s Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the star replied in admission while “rolling his eyes,” as per GQ Magazine.

Later in the interview, the 47-year-old star branded the thriller movie Red Eye as 'just a mediocre one.'

Speaking of his old movie, Cillian said, “I love Rachel McAdams and we had fun making it. But I don’t think it’s a good movie. It’s a good B movie,” after which he moved on to the next topic.