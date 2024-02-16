Shakira excites fans as she introduces her latest work after Gerard Pique breakup

Photo: Shakira details 'major transformation' in new album announcement

Shakira is seemingly ready to embrace her ‘vulnerability’ and ‘growth’ in the upcoming album.

Taking to Instagram, the Columbian songstress shared with her fans that she will drop her latest work in the March of 2024.

The official name of her 12th studio album was cited to be Las mujeres ya no lloran, which translates in English as “Women no longer cry.”

Making the announcement, the Waka Waka hitmaker penned the caption, “My new album, coming out March 22, is one I created together with all of you, my pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way.”



In doing so, she also gave credit to all her global fan base which has supported her throughout her hard times.

The musician went on to address in the post, “Making this body of work has been an alchemical process.”

Concluding the big announcement, Shakira weighed in on her healing journey and revealed, “While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”

For those unversed, Shakira’s last album El Dorado came out on 26 May 2017.