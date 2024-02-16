Nicola Peltz responds to professional criticism amid work ethic allegations

Bates Motel actress Nicola Peltz reflects on allegations made about her work ethic and reflects on her debut project

Nicola Peltz responds to criticism about her professional life

Esteemed actress, Nicola Peltz addresses the claim about her work life during an interview with Byrdie magazine.



The actress previously revealed in 2023 that she “struggles with anxiety” and couldn’t help herself from reading the comments on her socials.

“If they comment on my appearance and stuff, that doesn't bother me. But what really bothers me is when they say something that's so untruthful and it's just a blatant lie”, she told Selena Gomez for Wondermind.com.

Fast forward to February 2024, the actress spoke to Byrdie magazine and revealed that she still reads the mean comments on her Instagram, especially addressing the alleged claims that “she doesn’t work”, she said, “I get a lot of mean comments on my Instagram that, unfortunately, I do read”

The actress then continued, “And that's fair, and I don't blame them for saying that because it's not like I'm posting my Lola experience every step of the way. But I really have been working on Lola for six years. It's such a massively long process."

The Transformer actress didn’t hold back from addressing the issue and elaborated, “I really wanted to find a female director because I wanted that feminine touch and a woman's perspective"

Emphasizing her extensive efforts on this project, she continued, "But then people were suggesting I should direct because I know the characters better than anyone else. I always wanted to direct, but never in a million years did I think I'd do it in something I wrote and acted in. I just jumped in and did it."

It is pertinent to note that Nicola Peltz comes from an influential family as her dad Nelson Peltz is a prominent American businessman and investor, and her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz is a former fashion model. The actress then married Brooklyn Bekham, son of former footballer David Bekham and fashion designer Victoria Bekham, in 2022.