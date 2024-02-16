 
menu
Friday, February 16, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Nicola Peltz responds to professional criticism amid work ethic allegations

Bates Motel actress Nicola Peltz reflects on allegations made about her work ethic and reflects on her debut project

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, February 16, 2024

Nicola Peltz responds to criticism about her professional life
Nicola Peltz responds to criticism about her professional life

Esteemed actress, Nicola Peltz addresses the claim about her work life during an interview with Byrdie magazine.

The actress previously revealed in 2023 that she “struggles with anxiety” and couldn’t help herself from reading the comments on her socials.

“If they comment on my appearance and stuff, that doesn't bother me. But what really bothers me is when they say something that's so untruthful and it's just a blatant lie”, she told Selena Gomez for Wondermind.com.

Fast forward to February 2024, the actress spoke to Byrdie magazine and revealed that she still reads the mean comments on her Instagram, especially addressing the alleged claims that “she doesn’t work”, she said, “I get a lot of mean comments on my Instagram that, unfortunately, I do read”

The actress then continued, “And that's fair, and I don't blame them for saying that because it's not like I'm posting my Lola experience every step of the way. But I really have been working on Lola for six years. It's such a massively long process."

The Transformer actress didn’t hold back from addressing the issue and elaborated, “I really wanted to find a female director because I wanted that feminine touch and a woman's perspective"

Emphasizing her extensive efforts on this project, she continued, "But then people were suggesting I should direct because I know the characters better than anyone else. I always wanted to direct, but never in a million years did I think I'd do it in something I wrote and acted in. I just jumped in and did it."

It is pertinent to note that Nicola Peltz comes from an influential family as her dad Nelson Peltz is a prominent American businessman and investor, and her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz is a former fashion model. The actress then married Brooklyn Bekham, son of former footballer David Bekham and fashion designer Victoria Bekham, in 2022.  

Prince William to attend BAFTA Film Awards
Prince William to attend BAFTA Film Awards
Celine Dion feels her mindset was changed after attending 2024 Grammys
Celine Dion feels her mindset was changed after attending 2024 Grammys
Video: 'On the attack' Queen Camilla copies late Queen Elizabeth's sword act?
Video: 'On the attack' Queen Camilla copies late Queen Elizabeth's sword act?
Prince William thinks it's ‘too late' to reconcile with Prince Harry
Prince William thinks it's ‘too late' to reconcile with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry strongly respond to 'make or break' claims
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry strongly respond to 'make or break' claims
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Valentine's Day celebrations
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Valentine's Day celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for changing Archie, Lilibet surname
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for changing Archie, Lilibet surname
Restaurants slap 'ban' on Kanye West after anti-Semitic controversy
Restaurants slap 'ban' on Kanye West after anti-Semitic controversy
Kim Kardashian calls herself biggest ‘hopeless romantic'
Kim Kardashian calls herself biggest ‘hopeless romantic'
Kylie Jenner plans major career shift amid Timothee Chalamet romance
Kylie Jenner plans major career shift amid Timothee Chalamet romance
Prince Harry's sincere feelings for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid health woes laid bare video
Prince Harry's sincere feelings for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid health woes laid bare
Dolly Parton becomes first choice to get on this one show
Dolly Parton becomes first choice to get on this one show