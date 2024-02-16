The Internet was previously rife with Anya Taylor-Joy having a role in 'Dune: Part Two'

What Anya Taylor-Joy's appearance at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere means?

The already star-studded cast of Dune: Part Two just got a lot more sparkly with Anya Taylor-Joy in it.

Ahead of the film’s premiere in London on Thursday, the Internet was rife with rumors of the 27-year-old actress having a special appearance in the movie, alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

The speculations caught more fire when film fans started noticing her name in the cast ensemble listed on Letterboxd.

According to Variety, the credits have since been removed but netizens already circulated the screenshots.

The outlet now confirms that Anya is officially a part of the Dune franchise and will be playing a major character.

Moreover, the Golden Globe-winning actress also made a surprise appearance at the premiere where posed on the sand-duned carpet in Leicester Square, along with the rest of the cast.

She also confirmed her appearance while telling the outlet, “This is a dream come true. The books are incredible, but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

She also described the movie to be “one of the best films she has ever seen in her entire life.”