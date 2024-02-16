 
Friday, February 16, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry terrified of losing his only remaining parent King Charles

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’ to learn about King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and flew to UK in a heartbeat

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, February 16, 2024

Prince Harry was reportedly “devastated” after King Charles personally called him to inform him of his shocking cancer diagnosis.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, upon learning of his father’s potentially serious condition, travelled to UK in a heartbeat to be with his only remaining parent.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, a source close to Royal family said, “Harry was absolutely devastated to learn the cancer news.”

“Despite their estrangement, Harry’s love toward his father hasn’t wavered,” they added. “It goes without saying he’s terrified of losing his only remaining parent, even though everyone — Harry included — is extremely optimistic about the king’s prognosis.”

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that the monarch is also eager to reconcile with the Duke of Sussex after he flew to UK to meet him following his cancer diagnosis.

“Charles was extremely touched by Harry’s gesture,” the insider shared before revealing how members of the royal inner circle see a possibility of reconciliation.

"Despite the significant divide between them, Harry and Charles have been gradually rebuilding their relationship over the past few months.”

They shared that Charles has been “eager to make up with Harry for a while” before sharing details of their “emotional” reunion.

