Prince William reportedly refused to meet Prince Harry during his UK visit even though he had time

Prince William thinks it's ‘too late' to reconcile with Prince Harry

Prince William refused to meet Prince Harry during his recent visit to UK to see cancer-stricken King Charles even though he could have easily met him.



According to In Touch Weekly, the Prince of Wales believe it is “too little, too late” to reconcile with his estranged sibling, who exited Royal life in 2020.

“William is in no rush to spend time with Harry,” the source said. “The brutal bottom line is that he could easily have seen him but declined because he feels it’s too little, too late.”

ALSO READ: King Charles ‘eager' to make up with Prince Harry: ‘Life's too short'

The source went on to add that Meghan Markle shares the same sentiments as William, as she, too, is not keen on reconciling with the Royal family.

The tipster said Meghan not coming with Harry to UK despite getting to know about Charles’ health scare speaks volume.

“Meghan staying behind is a very clear sign there’s no chance of Harry returning to the fold,” the source added. “He’s adamant the U.S. is his home now.”