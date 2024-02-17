 
Saturday, February 17, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on 'collective trauma'

Cillian Murphy grants his stance on a controversial topic of Ireland's history

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Photo: Cillian Murphy breaks silence on ‘collective trauma
Cillian Murphy recently reacted to the infamous Magdalene Laundaries scandal.

On Thursday, the Oscar-nominated actor attended a press conference for his new movie Small Things Like These at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

While attending this event, the Irish actor was asked to reveal his stance on the time in his nation's history when 'women say they were detained by the Catholic Church against their will and forced to give up their children', as per the findings of The Guardian.

The acting sensation simply answered the query by claiming, “I don’t know if I’m qualified enough to… speak for the nation, really.”

Nonetheless, he began to grant his views on the matter and said, “But I do think that it was a collective trauma,” before noting, “particularly for people of a certain age, and I think that we’re still processing that.”

Later in the talk, Cillian expressed that the book, from which his latest project is inspired, served to “be a really useful band for that wound.”

“And I also think that art can be a really useful band for that wound and I think the book certainly was, and it was a huge seller in Ireland, it seemed like everybody read it,” he remarked before moving on to a new discussion. 

