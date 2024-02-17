 
menu
Saturday, February 17, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Jodie Foster talks about losing 'life changing' gig

Jodie Foster opens up about turning down an iconic role that could have changed her life

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Photo: Jodie Foster talks about losing life changing gig
Photo: Jodie Foster talks about losing 'life changing' gig

Jodie Foster reportedly believes that taking the role Princess Leia in Star Wars could have changed her life.

The legendary actress and filmmaker sat down for an interview on the Graham Norton Show to promote the newest season of her super hit series, True Detective.

In this confessional with Graham Norton, the 61-year-old actress weighed in on losing the iconic role of Princess Leia in Star Wars, which was later reprised by Carrie Fisher.

Shedding light on the main reason for turning down this infamous role, the acting sensation observed, “I got the part of Princess Leia but couldn't do it because I was already doing a Disney film.”

Jodie also went on to add, “My life could have been so different,” joking, “and I would have liked to have had the hair!”

Earlier in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress also talked about the same gig and revealed, “They were going for a younger Princess Leia but I had a conflict. I was doing a Disney movie and I just didn’t want to pull out because I was already under contract.”

Then, Jodie wrapped up the topic by quipping, “I don’t know how good I would have been. I might have had different hair, you know. I might have gone with a pineapple." 

Victoria Beckham ready to become a grandmother?
Victoria Beckham ready to become a grandmother?
Snoop Dogg grieves the loss of brother Bing Worthington
Snoop Dogg grieves the loss of brother Bing Worthington
Emily Blunt credits Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer': 'It's not Christopher Nolan'
Emily Blunt credits Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer': 'It's not Christopher Nolan'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite for a Netflix film?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite for a Netflix film?
Jennifer Lopez makes shocking confession about Ben Affleck breakup in 2003
Jennifer Lopez makes shocking confession about Ben Affleck breakup in 2003
'James Bond' producer talks renewal and modernization of 007 series
'James Bond' producer talks renewal and modernization of 007 series
Kim Kardashian wants to get married again?
Kim Kardashian wants to get married again?
Rooney Mara breaks down movie selection process after 'bad experiences'
Rooney Mara breaks down movie selection process after 'bad experiences'
How Taylor Swift reacted to Travis Kelce surviving Kansas City tragedy?
How Taylor Swift reacted to Travis Kelce surviving Kansas City tragedy?
Is Cole Sprouse still in contact with 'Friends' alumni?
Is Cole Sprouse still in contact with 'Friends' alumni?
Taylor Swift warned off 'toxic' Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift warned off 'toxic' Travis Kelce
Cillian Murphy breaks silence on 'collective trauma'
Cillian Murphy breaks silence on 'collective trauma'