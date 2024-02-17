Jodie Foster talks about losing 'life changing' gig

Jodie Foster opens up about turning down an iconic role that could have changed her life

Jodie Foster reportedly believes that taking the role Princess Leia in Star Wars could have changed her life.

The legendary actress and filmmaker sat down for an interview on the Graham Norton Show to promote the newest season of her super hit series, True Detective.

In this confessional with Graham Norton, the 61-year-old actress weighed in on losing the iconic role of Princess Leia in Star Wars, which was later reprised by Carrie Fisher.

Shedding light on the main reason for turning down this infamous role, the acting sensation observed, “I got the part of Princess Leia but couldn't do it because I was already doing a Disney film.”

Jodie also went on to add, “My life could have been so different,” joking, “and I would have liked to have had the hair!”

Earlier in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress also talked about the same gig and revealed, “They were going for a younger Princess Leia but I had a conflict. I was doing a Disney movie and I just didn’t want to pull out because I was already under contract.”

Then, Jodie wrapped up the topic by quipping, “I don’t know how good I would have been. I might have had different hair, you know. I might have gone with a pineapple."