Sunday, February 18, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Pedro Pascal reveals a 'psychotic' acting practice

'Game of Thrones' actor Pedro Pascal explains an 'eccentric' way to memorize lines

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Photo: Pedro Pascal reveals a 'psychotic' acting practice

Pedro Pascal reportedly has an eccentric method of memorizing lines.

In a recent video chat with Kieren Culkin, Billy Crudup and Matthew Macfadyen, the Game of Thrones alum touched on his “tedious way of making yourself learn the line.”

Taking out a white sheet, the 48-year-old actor flaunted several columns with weird letters already written. 

“Weirdly, I bet I could find and show you the psychotic example – a physical example that I have now that I have to do to learn my lines,” Pedro began.

In response, Kieren Culkin asked, “What have you got there Pedro?”

Referring to his cryptic sheet, Pedro started explaining, “So this is like I’m a psycho, the first letter of every…” before he was impeded by a fellow who shouted “Gibberish!”

Nonetheless, the acting sensation continued, “So you just see the bunch of letters right, so it’ll be… so basically,” joking, “I’m the Unabomber.”

He wrapped up the clip after he observed, “It really isn’t that artistic, it’s this really technical way I’ve had to acquire because of that horrible experience of forgetting your lines. Taking all the magic away!”

