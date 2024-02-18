Kim Kardashian has reportedly been dating Odell Beckham Jr. for since five months

Khloe Kardashian gives verdict on Kim Kardashian romancing her ex

Khloe Kardashian has given her verdict on sister Kim Kardashian’s rumored romance with her ex Odell Beckham Jr.

An insider has come forward after the Baltimore Raven player sneakily attended the Super Bowl in the SKIMS mogul suite.

In the visuals published by Daily Mail, Odell can be seen glancing down at his phone while Kim sat with Khloe, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber.

Now, a tipster told the outlet that the Good American founder has greenlighted Kim’s new flame with Odell, whom she briefly dated in 2016.

“Khloe has fully given Kim's blessing to go for it. It was nothing serious between Odell and Khloe — they had a few flirtatious moments. Khloe ultimately wants Kim to find someone and be happy,” they claimed.

Previously, US Weekly reported that the pair has been "happily dating" for five months but prefer to stay careful as they want "to avoid judgment."

"Odell's personality is much more private than Kardashian's," a source told the site.

Moreover, the outlet claimed that Kim and Odell are “trying to figure out the next steps” to their romance as the latter has previously been involved in Khloe.