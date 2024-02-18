Paris Hilton took to her social media account and shared carousel of her pictures

Paris Hiltons rings in her 43rd birthday with a year roundup

Paris Hilton shared snippets from her another year around the sun as she recently turned 43.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the mom of two shared a carousel which included pictures of herself posing in front of a digital billboard in New York City's Times Square, as well as another shot of herself launching her line of Walmart cookware.

"Another sparkling year of pure #Sliving! ✨???? Feeling so blessed for every lesson this year has gifted me," she captioned with snaps featuring her favorite moments from the past year.

In other photos, the entrepreneur was seen holding her newborn daughter London Marilyn while posing in identical pajamas with her husband Carter Reum and their 14-month-old son Phoenix Barron.

She also shared a carousel a day before her birthday where she flaunted a shimmery silver dress and a silver choker.

"From motherhood to wifey duties, girl boss moments, and standing up for what’s right… This has been the most iconic year yet! #Aquarius #SlivingBirthday????????," Paris captioned.