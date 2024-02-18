Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be dropped by Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'eye' on next 'multi-million dollar' deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be axed by Netflix if they do not deliver.

MailOnline columnist Alison Boshoff believes that the streaming giant is planning to scale down their investments in the couple.

Netflix will want to get out of or scale down further, the deal at the earliest contractual opportunity".

She added: "I’m told, by well-placed sources with knowledge of the deal, that the association has been disappointing all round, with Harry and Meghan drawing a relatively meagre amount from the streamer — thought to amount to as little as £16million ($20 million) for them personally, all in."

Meanwhile, PR expert Lynn Carrara says: "Their eyes will now be set on finding the next big multi-million-pound deal," she told the Mirror. The Hollywood guru went on to add that "it seems like Paramount could be a potential contender if they are close to Brian Robbins, the head of Paramount.”