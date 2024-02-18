Prince William arrives at 2024 BAFTA awards solo amid Princess Kate's recovery

 
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Prince William has arrived solo at 2024 Bafta film awards in London amid Princess Kate’s recovery from abdominal surgery.

This is the first time since the Princess of Wales’ surgery that the Prince of Wales is attending a high-profile event. William, who’s the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), attended last year’s awards with Kate.

Princess Kate looked stunning in a white gown, which she paired with black evening gloves.

Kate has yet to make a public appearance as she’s still recovering at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, surrounded by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Princess had surgery on January 16 at the London Clinic, with King Charles receiving prostate treatment during her time at the hospital.

Meanwhile, this year’s BAFTA nominations are dominated by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with 13 nominations in total. Lead star Cillian Murphy, who played the titular character of Robert J. Oppenheimer, has been nominated for the Best Actor BAFTA award.

Murphy is facing competition from the likes of Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), Colman Domingo (Rustin), and Bradley Cooper (Maestro). 

