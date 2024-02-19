Prince Harry eager to travel to UK with Archie, Lilibet to see King Charles again

Prince Harry recently travelled to UK to see King Charles after his cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry is eager to bring his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to UK to meet their granddad, King Charles, following his shocking cancer diagnosis.



The Duke of Sussex wants his children to be familiar with his country and their legacy so that they would feel “equally at home in the UK as they do in America.”

Ever since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to US after exiting Royal life in 2020, Archie and Lilibet have not been to UK to meet their paternal side of family.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Jennie Bond said, "Harry has spoken about wanting his children to understand their legacy and to feel equally at home in the UK as they do in America.”

“By now, they must be proper little Californians with minimal understanding of their British heritage,” she added, as per The Express.

The expert continued: "Life events like this, though, focus the mind, and I'm sure Harry will be dwelling on the fact that his children have virtually no relationship with their paternal grandfather or maternal grandfather at the moment.”

"Time and life are marching on, and scares like this will certainly make Harry think hard about the future. We all hoped for some kind of fairytale reunion to come out of the shocking news that Charles has cancer, but life is not like that.”

"These are complex family relationships that are not going to be resolved with the wave of a wand."