Monday, February 19, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send strong message of reconciliation to Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be more open to reuniting with the Royal family

File Footage 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under scrutiny after they quietly launched a new website while also announcing their upcoming podcast.

According to a Royal expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying to send a message to the Royal family via their new ventures amid King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Speaking with Daily Express, Pauline Maclaran said the California-based Royal couple is using their “royal identity” to let the Palace know they are open to reconciliation.

This comes after Prince Harry told Good Morning America that he has planned several trips to UK to visit his cancer-stricken dad.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new website ‘spiteful attack' on real Royal family

“I think this newly rebranded website is trying to unify their ventures and overall, give them a stronger image,” Maclaran said.

“It is receiving a lot of criticism for using their titles, but to me, that is fair enough because these are their names,” she added.

The expert continued: “Their continued emphasis on their royal identity in their branding seems to suggest that this is their major attraction and their ventures cannot thrive without this connection.”

“I do find it very interesting that they are still emphasising their royal identity so strongly by putting their titles upfront in this way, and continually repeating them on the other pages referring to Archewell.

“They have appeared more open to reconciling with the royals in recent times and now, this may explain why.”

