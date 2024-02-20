 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Jennifer Lopez album 'This Is Me... Now' achieves new milestone

Jennifer Lopez released her album, 'This Is Me... Now' on February 16, 2024

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Jennifer Lopez album 'This Is Me... Now' achieves new milestone

Jennifer Lopez achieved another milestone in her musical career as her newly released album, This Is Me… Now claimed the top spot.

According to DailyMail, the 54-year-old musician’s new album, which was released on February 16, 2024, has now charted number one on Apple iTunes.

Alongside her album, an Amazon Prime original movie, under the title This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, secured the top spot on the OTT platform.

An insider spilled the beans about Lopez’s reaction over the achievement and revealed, “She is thrilled that both the album and movie are doing so well.”

“She had a feeling her fans would react in a positive way to This Is Me... Now because it is so personal. It is her vision and a show of her creative freedom,” the insider further told the outlet.

Reflecting on how Lopez feels about her art being valued, the source continued, “Throughout her career she’s been criticized for a lot of her career or that she needed to stay within a certain box, and she hasn’t been able to truly be allowed creative freedom which is why this project was so incredibly important to her.”

Jennifer Lopez’s songs from This Is Me… Now, that have started to make their place in the musical charts include This Me… Now, Rebound, Not. Going. Anywhere., and Can’t Get Enough. 

