Tuesday, February 20, 2024
BAFTA tries to be friends with 'Friends' fans after Matthew Perry snub

Friends fans were furious after BAFTA apparently excluded Matthew Perry's In Memoriam segment. However, the organizers clarified the late actor would be included in the award's TV version in May.

The segment included stars who passed in the last 12 months. It featured Jane Birkin, Glynis Johns, Carl Weathers, Julian Sands, Tom Wilkinson and Tina Turner. It was performed by the Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham.

One fan penned, "No Matthew Perry in the #BAFTAs memorium?? Feels a tad disrespectful. Did they just forget?"

Another added, "Can't believe you omitted Matthew Perry from the In Memoriam. #BAFTA."

Responding to the outrage, the award ceremony's spokesperson said, "We can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards in May 2024."

In the meantime, Matthew breathed his last on October 28 after he was found dead at his Pacific Palisades home. His age was 54.

