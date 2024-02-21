 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Melanie Walker

Netflix 'One Day' breaks major record amid millions of views

'One Day', starring Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, is adapted from David Nicholls' 2009 best-selling novel

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Netflix 'One Day' breaks major record amid millions of views

Netflix show One Day continues to captivate hearts as well as millions of views.

The 14-episode series, starring Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, has been receiving stellar reviews including one from Kim Kardashian herself.

Sharing a picture of her screen while watching the show, the SKIMS mogul penned: “And if you need a show… 'One Day' on Netflix. Kind of slow but worth sticking through because the end… if you want a good cry.”

Now, One Day has officially surpassed 15.2million views since it premiered on February 8, with 5.3million subscribers tuning in the first week of release followed by a staggering 9.9million.

Moreover, it also became the most viewed English series globally from 12 February onwards.

Adapted from David Nicholls' 2009 best-selling novel, the drama tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who meet for the first time on their last day as students at the University of Edinburgh in 1988.

Each episode then sees them meeting again on the same day each year i.e. July 15 as they navigate through their lives, friendship, and slow burn romance.

