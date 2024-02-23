Britney Spears writes lengthy note on how bullying these days has become manipulative in new social media post

Britney Spears calls out ‘mean girl bullying’ in latest social media rant

Britney Spears called out mean girl bullies in a scathing social media rant as she shared her own experience with bullying and how “extremely manipulative” it is.



The popstar shared a recent bullying incident she observed in her dance class and how she got “protective” of her student who was the victim.

In her lengthy note, the Princess of Pop penned, “Last year on a Sunday in November!!! I was teaching a class the other day and it’s really interesting to see the support of other girls when they are communicating !!!”

“Bullying these days isn’t so exposed or aggressive with girls, it’s extremely manipulative and just damn right mean!!! In the class I was teaching, these two girls were side by side but one wasn’t so confident, and she was confused by the constant SUPPORT the other girl was giving!!! Spears added.

“The girl said ‘don’t worry you’re not the biggest one out here dancing’ and right as she said that, I could see the little girl’s mind go ‘I never thought that to begin with why did she just say that’ !!! I like to call it mean girl bullying … it’s when another girl says something out of support or something and you literally want to (expletive) slap them !!!” Spears said.



However, she stopped herself from reacting to it harshly and went on to record her students especially the little girl who was getting bullied to lift her spirits.

Spears further wrote that it made her “so damn happy” to see her “confidence get better” which reminded her of her own experiences with bullying.

“I actually had a situation identical just two months ago with someone I don’t know that well and it hit me later because I was like … oh I’m so relatable I will just sit here and listen to this person’s bulls*** I don’t even know !!!” she continued.

Spears wrote, “And I did just that until I taught my class and was like … I know I’m a girl who used to be famous way back then and I know I make mistakes !!! I do Instagram out of protection honestly and I like wearing pretty dresses and getting my hair fixed !!!”

“I’m not sure why I’m explaining myself … I guess I wish I could have been a mean girl back when she was giving me her advice and put my Instagram in her face and make things awkward !!!”