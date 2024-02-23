Kate Middleton is not expected to return to royal duties until at least after Easter following her surgery

Kate Middleton makes big decision as she recuperates from surgery

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly made a major decision related to her personal secretary as the future queen is recuperating from abdominal surgery.



According to a report by the Times, per GB News, Kate Middleton, who has been without private secretary for over a year, is set for a new aide as the Princess of Wales continues to recuperate.

The publication claims Lieutenant Colonel Tom White, late Queen Elizabeth II’s former equerry, has been appointed as Kate’s private secretary.

The future queen had reportedly invited White to join her at a public engagement towards the end of 2023.

He worked for the late Queen Elizabeth II until her death in September 2022.

Before that, Lieutenant Colonel Tom White, a Royal Marines officer, served in Afghanistan in 2009.

In November last year, the Daily Mail had claimed White's appointment would be unusual for a number of reasons, including that he would be the first man to take the highly coveted position.