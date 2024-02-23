Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'starting fresh' to show they are 'stronger than ever'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to share their rebrand strategy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly showcasing their close-knit family unit in their rebrand strategy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who changed their surname to Sussex in their new website, aimed to send a strong message

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK magazine: “I think it's a fresh start for Meghan and the children, and sends out the message that they are a strong, close-knit family.”

"They've come under so much criticism but this is her hitting back, making everyone know they are stronger than ever."

She added: "It's a further declaration of their independence, and there's nothing wrong with that. But it still seems to me that there is an internal conflict going on. They want separation from the royal family and yet they want titles for themselves and their children."