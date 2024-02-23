Meghan Markle gets emotional as she returns to work in London via video link

Meghan Markle got emotional as she remembered her late friend Oli Juste via video link in London

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle got emotional as she appeared in London via video link to open a new wing of an animal charity named in honour of her late friend Oli Juste.



Meghan made the announcement of her virtual visit via her and Prince Harry's newly launched website.

The Duchess got emotional as she remembered her late friend Oli.

The statement reads: “On Wednesday, UK-based animal rescue Mayhew Animal Home opened a new wing in their London facility to transform the Home, providing wonderful spaces for enrichment, training and therapy.

“The Wing, named in honor of Oli Juste, will provide greater care for dogs in need, and was dedicated in memory of the renowned dog trainer and animal behaviorist by his friend Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”

Oli first introduced the Duchess to Mayhew in 2019, and she became Royal Patron for a three-year term. They shared many things throughout their friendship, among which was a deep commitment to animal welfare and a love of rescue dogs.

Mayhew’s mission is perfectly aligned with Oli’s life’s work of caring for animals. When he tragically passed in January 2022, the Duchess, through the Archewell Foundation, made a contribution to Mayhew in Oli’s honor to continue his legacy.

It further said “The Oli Juste Wing is a testament to his unwavering love and commitment to our furry friends, and will improve the lives of countless animals, reminding us all of the power of compassion, connection, and care.”