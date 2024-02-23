 
Friday, February 23, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Inside Kate Middleton's special bond with cancer stricken King Charles

Kate Middleton reportedly has a sweet relationship with her father-in-law King Charles

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, February 23, 2024

Kate Middleton’s was “devastated” after she discovered the shocking news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, a royal insider has revealed.

According to Closer Magazine, Kate, the Princess of Wales, shares a special bond with the monarch and treats him like a father.

"She treats him like a father, not a king, which he appreciates," the insider said, adding, “She calls him often. They’ve forged a special bond.”

“Kate is definitely the daughter he never had. Charles may seem stuffy, but he has a good sense of humor, and Kate is great at making him laugh," they added.

ALSO READ: King Charles shares his firm decision on Prince Harry's latest demand

Amid rumours that Kate Middleton and Prince William are preparing to ascend the throne, the source claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no such intentions.

The insider said William and Kate remain “respectful” of King Charles and are not eager to become the next King and Queen of the United Kingdom.

The Prince of Wales is "reluctant" to become king, but will "most certainly" and "immediately without question" would embrace his duty in case something happens to Charles.

Speaking of Kate’s recovery, the insider said the Princess of Wales is “healing quickly and slowly getting back to her day-to-day activities."

