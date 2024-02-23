 
menu
Friday, February 23, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles shares his firm decision on Prince Harry's latest demand

Prince Harry reportedly offered King Charles some help during his brief UK visit

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, February 23, 2024

King Charles shares his firm decision on Prince Harry’s latest demand
King Charles shares his firm decision on Prince Harry’s latest demand

King Charles gave a firm response to his son, Prince Harry, after he offered to help him run the monarchy amid his battle with cancer.

According to The Times, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, offered His Majesty to return to a “temporary royal role” in order to share the burden with his cancer-stricken father.

It was also reported that Harry has been telling his friends that he could resume his Royal duties till his father gets better.

However, a source close to the situation told Daily Mail that there is "zero chance" Harry, the Duke of Sussex, would never be allowed to step in even for a temporary role.

ALSO READ: Prince William loses major title amid King Charles abdication rumours

The Royal tipster revealed that King Charles is "firmly of the opinion" that there is no way back for Prince Harry as a working royal "in any way, shape or form” after he ditched his position for a life in US.

Harry, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, ditched their roles as senior working Royals and moved to California to restart their lives away from media’s scrutiny.

It is pertinent to note that while it is being speculated that Harry is yearning to come back to UK, experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle would return.

The Duke of Sussex also said in his interview with Good Morning America that he has got some trips planned to UK to meet his father as much as he wants.

Selena Gomez weighs in on love life with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez weighs in on love life with Benny Blanco
Meghan Markle spotted with friends after returning from Canada
Meghan Markle spotted with friends after returning from Canada
Dolly Parton congratulates Beyoncé for hitting No.1
Dolly Parton congratulates Beyoncé for hitting No.1
Prince William loses major title amid King Charles abdication rumours video
Prince William loses major title amid King Charles abdication rumours
Meghan Markle grabbing every opportunity to muster attention as Kate Middleton recovers from surgery? video
Meghan Markle grabbing every opportunity to muster attention as Kate Middleton recovers from surgery?
Kim Kardashian finds Odell Beckham Jr more of her type than ex Kanye West
Kim Kardashian finds Odell Beckham Jr more of her type than ex Kanye West
Kate Middleton makes big decision as she recuperates from surgery
Kate Middleton makes big decision as she recuperates from surgery
Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt birthday note for late father
Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt birthday note for late father
Tom Brady ready to tie the knot again a year after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady ready to tie the knot again a year after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Meghan Markle gets emotional as she returns to work in London via video link
Meghan Markle gets emotional as she returns to work in London via video link
Britney Spears calls out ‘mean girl bullying' in latest social media rant
Britney Spears calls out ‘mean girl bullying' in latest social media rant
David Beckham reveals unfortunate update on Victoria's gym injury
David Beckham reveals unfortunate update on Victoria's gym injury