Prince Harry reportedly offered King Charles some help during his brief UK visit

King Charles shares his firm decision on Prince Harry’s latest demand

King Charles gave a firm response to his son, Prince Harry, after he offered to help him run the monarchy amid his battle with cancer.



According to The Times, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, offered His Majesty to return to a “temporary royal role” in order to share the burden with his cancer-stricken father.

It was also reported that Harry has been telling his friends that he could resume his Royal duties till his father gets better.

However, a source close to the situation told Daily Mail that there is "zero chance" Harry, the Duke of Sussex, would never be allowed to step in even for a temporary role.

The Royal tipster revealed that King Charles is "firmly of the opinion" that there is no way back for Prince Harry as a working royal "in any way, shape or form” after he ditched his position for a life in US.

Harry, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, ditched their roles as senior working Royals and moved to California to restart their lives away from media’s scrutiny.

It is pertinent to note that while it is being speculated that Harry is yearning to come back to UK, experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle would return.

The Duke of Sussex also said in his interview with Good Morning America that he has got some trips planned to UK to meet his father as much as he wants.