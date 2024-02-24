King Charles planning for his succession: 'highly secret'

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer last month after undergoing a routine operation to treat an enlarged prostate

King Charles secretly planning for his succession?

Britain’s King Charles is said to be secretly planning for his succession and his heir Prince William, is at the heart of it, however the plans are being kept "highly secret."



This has been claimed by royal expert and author Tom Quinn while speaking to the Mirror UK.

The royal expert told the publication, “Charles is also aware that, as future king, William is at the heart of the succession planning that is taking place right now.

“Officials had assumed Charles would remain healthy at least into his mid-eighties before succession planning would need to begin but in fact it has now begun and indicates perhaps that Charles’ cancer is more dangerous than we have been led to believe.”

He further claimed, "Succession planning is highly secret.”

The fresh claims came after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer last month after undergoing a routine operation to treat an enlarged prostate.