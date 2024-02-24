 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles planning for his succession: 'highly secret'

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer last month after undergoing a routine operation to treat an enlarged prostate

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Britain’s King Charles is said to be secretly planning for his succession and his heir Prince William, is at the heart of it, however the plans are being kept "highly secret."

This has been claimed by royal expert and author Tom Quinn while speaking to the Mirror UK.

Read More: King Charles receives sweet advice related to Prince Harry amid abdication plans

The royal expert told the publication, “Charles is also aware that, as future king, William is at the heart of the succession planning that is taking place right now.

“Officials had assumed Charles would remain healthy at least into his mid-eighties before succession planning would need to begin but in fact it has now begun and indicates perhaps that Charles’ cancer is more dangerous than we have been led to believe.”

He further claimed, "Succession planning is highly secret.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle no longer needs Prince Harry after ‘shoving' irons in the fire

The fresh claims came after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer last month after undergoing a routine operation to treat an enlarged prostate.

