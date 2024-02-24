King Charles receives sweet advice related to Prince Harry amid abdication plans

King Charles has reportedly started work on plans for his abdication, which do not involve Prince Harry

Britain’s King Charles has received a sweet advice seemingly related to his sons Prince William and Harry after the Duke of Sussex expressed his desire to serve the monarchy following the King’s cancer diagnosis.



The King received the advice after royal family released a new video of him, reading some of the 7,000 messages of support received from around the world since his cancer diagnosis was announced.

Many royal fans shared their own experiences of cancer and offered their good wishes and advice for King Charles speedy recovery.

One fan seemingly advised the monarch about William and Harry, saying “Chin up, chest out, remain positive and don’t let it get you down. Trust me, it works, but the main thing is family.”

Commenting on the Instagram post, one fan said, “All the best to him. Hopefully William softens his heart and Harry comes back.”



The fresh advice for King Charles came as in recent weeks Prince Harry has expressed his desire to return to royal duties following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

Meanwhile, there are also claims King Charles has started work on plans for his succession.