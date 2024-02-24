Experts feel Meghan Markle will be moving on without Prince Harry because of her irons in the fire

Meghan Markle no longer needs Prince Harry after ‘shoving' irons in the fire

Meghan Markle’s current irons in the fire have experts wondering ‘what the dickens’ Prince Harry intends to do.

All of this has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she referenced the couple’s most recent career moves and admitted, “Take Netflix off the table, and the duke and duchess face wholly separate paths.”

Because “Meghan, one would imagine, would continue to pursue whatever WME mastermind Ari Emanuel has been cooking up, though this association has so far borne no fruit aside from the Lemonada deal.”

Read More: Prince William denying Harry re-entry into Royal family to protect Kate Middleton

“There will be some new podcast at some stage though don’t hold your breath,” she added because “Spotify had to wait nearly two years for the duchess to get Archetypes to air” after all.

“For much of last year there has been continued noise about Meghan (any second now!) launching some sort of online business or website, all of which has come to naught. So too her staging a return to Instagram. Still nothing.”

“At least Meghan has irons in the fire. What the dickens will the self-exiled duke actually do with himself in the years to come?”