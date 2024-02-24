Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's families urge them to get engaged

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s families are quite excited about their engagement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s families are equally as excited as their fans about their engagement.

"Their families would love to see them get engaged," a source said of the pair. "They, too, have been caught up in the excitement of this romance."

The source also told Star that Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea, think the NFL star is "an all-American boy from Ohio" and perfect for their daughter.

The insider also highlighted Kelce’s “biggest attraction,” noting how “he’s so family-oriented. She’s 34 and the clock is ticking."

This comes after insiders have previously confirmed Kelce’s intentions to propose, saying, “It’s not a question of if, it's when."

Kelce and Swift made their relationship public in September 2023, when the 34-year-old singer attended one of his NFL games and sat with his mom Donna Kelce. The duo were seen laughing and talking as they supported the Super Bowl winner.

Swift then began attending most of Kelce’s games, often bringing along her celebrity pals, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Lana Del Ray, Cara Delevigne and more.

Taylor Swift also supported Travis Kelce during the Super Bowl 2024, for which she fellow from Tokyo to Las Vegas.