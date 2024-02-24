 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's families urge them to get engaged

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s families are quite excited about their engagement

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s families are quite excited about their engagement
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s families are quite excited about their engagement 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s families are equally as excited as their fans about their engagement.

"Their families would love to see them get engaged," a source said of the pair. "They, too, have been caught up in the excitement of this romance."

The source also told Star that Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea, think the NFL star is "an all-American boy from Ohio" and perfect for their daughter.

The insider also highlighted Kelce’s “biggest attraction,” noting how “he’s so family-oriented. She’s 34 and the clock is ticking."

This comes after insiders have previously confirmed Kelce’s intentions to propose, saying, “It’s not a question of if, it's when."

Kelce and Swift made their relationship public in September 2023, when the 34-year-old singer attended one of his NFL games and sat with his mom Donna Kelce. The duo were seen laughing and talking as they supported the Super Bowl winner.

Swift then began attending most of Kelce’s games, often bringing along her celebrity pals, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Lana Del Ray, Cara Delevigne and more.

Taylor Swift also supported Travis Kelce during the Super Bowl 2024, for which she fellow from Tokyo to Las Vegas. 

TWICE reveal secret to friendship amid K-pop music fame
TWICE reveal secret to friendship amid K-pop music fame
Amy Schumer confesses hidden fears amid health struggles
Amy Schumer confesses hidden fears amid health struggles
Taylor Swift shares cute texts with Sabrina Carpenter at Sydney concert video
Taylor Swift shares cute texts with Sabrina Carpenter at Sydney concert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2024 rebrand brings back ‘grifter' label
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2024 rebrand brings back ‘grifter' label
Secret rule Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds follow revealed
Secret rule Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds follow revealed
Prince William becomes a hurdle between King Charles, Prince Harry reunion video
Prince William becomes a hurdle between King Charles, Prince Harry reunion
Sabrina Carpenter sings praises of Taylor Swift after Eras tour duet together
Sabrina Carpenter sings praises of Taylor Swift after Eras tour duet together
Prince William fears Prince Harry will steal his thunder if he returns to Royal family video
Prince William fears Prince Harry will steal his thunder if he returns to Royal family
King Charles, Prince William relationship moved to 'different level' video
King Charles, Prince William relationship moved to 'different level'
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about 'suffering, pain' in new movie video
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about 'suffering, pain' in new movie
Prince Harry's real intention behind peacemaking with Royal family revealed video
Prince Harry's real intention behind peacemaking with Royal family revealed
Kanye West calls himself an alien in interview alongside Bianca Censori video
Kanye West calls himself an alien in interview alongside Bianca Censori