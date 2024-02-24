Reports suggest Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have made peace

Update about Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen after the split

It seems Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reached a common ground after their tumultuous split.



Well-placed sources reveal, "Tom had a bumpy start navigating the single life after his divorce, but he's doing great now," after the duo called it quits in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

However, the insider said, "He and Gisele made it sound like they grew apart and that their split was very amicable, but their marriage near the end was so bad it was scary."

Nonetheless, the retired NFL athlete has worked on his relationships as he reportedly strikes the right balance between his co-parenting and newfound romance with Irina Shaykh.

"The past year has made a world of difference," the tipster tattled to OK! Magazine.

"He's embraced co-parenting, dating here and there, and he's even made peace with Gisele," referring to his efforts to mend bridges with the supermodel.

On the other hand, Tom opened up about the challenges he faced in hanging out with his three kids in public.

"I feel like for me, when I'm out with my kids, I really wanna be with them, you know? And I really make it clear to people, 'Sorry, I'm just out here enjoying my time with my family, you know?"

He continued, "And whether I'm at a game for my son, and I love doing that, but, you know, a lot of times the attention gets shifted to us, and I don't want to take away from their moments because this is an important part of their life and their maturation.