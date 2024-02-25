Lily Gladstone reveals Emma Stone's texts

Lily Gladstone wins another honour for her performance in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

File Footage

Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone have reportedly developed a close bond.



As fans will know, on Saturday, Killers of the Flower Moon actress won Best Female Actor in a Leading Role at the 2024 SAG Awards.

According to Extra, during this presence, the actress was asked about her relationship with Emma Stone, who was also nominated for the same category at the event.

In response, the Oscar-nominated actress gushed over the La La Land hitmaker, “She’s the best.”

Revealing Emma’s text ethics, the 37-year-old star said, “Like, just being goofy through texts.”

She went on to confess, “As a lot of people point out, we’re both Stones.”

“So I just pointed out, ‘Yay infinity Stones to infinity and beyond,’ you know, just being goofy with whatever, and then the next day, I have an infinity stones ring show up from her and she’s got the matching one, so feeling that level of support,” she continued.

The acting sensation also claimed that the two Stones find each other quite relatable.

“She’s been through this wringer more than a few times, you know, and it’s been really nice to just connect with somebody who takes it in stride, feels exactly the things you’re feeling,” she also mentioned.

“Just all the actresses in the categories that we’ve been in the same class, in the same room with, talking process… it’s been a real gift,” Lily observed about the Poor Things hitmaker after which she started a new discussion.