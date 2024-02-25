 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Samuel Moore

Hannah Waddingham shares 'special contribution' to her award show look

Hannah Waddingham stuns with a special accessory at the 'SAG Awards' red carpet

Samuel Moore

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Hannah Waddingham reportedly brought a sweet gift from her daughter at the 2024 SAG Awards.

On Saturday, the Game of Thrones alum appeared in a glitzy maroon gown on the red carpet of the star-studded award show. 

In addition to this, she also flaunted one special handbag made out of a cardboard.

When she was asked about her special accessory, the S** Education actress revealed that the bag was an extra addition designed by her daughter, reported People magazine.

Hannah also went on to address about her 9-year-old kid, "My daughter wanted to contribute, so she’s made me a bag."

“This is all great but this [being is a mom] is the most important," she remarked before signing off from the talk.

The revelation comes after the English actress told Michelle Vissage about her daughter Kitty last month.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, the actress recalled that once Kitty confessed that Harry Styles was her biggest inspiration.

She also shared, "Although I'm bit gutted about getting second billing,” adding, “I mean nobody can be beat Harry Styles, he's ridiculously hot," she admitted in conclusion.

