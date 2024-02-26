‘Star Wars' actor gets honest about the topic of gender

‘Star Wars’ actor Billy Dee Williams opens up about rumours related to his gender

In Star Wars, Billy Dee Williams played Lando Calrissian, but at the time, he faced a prevalent rumour about him that he was gay.



In a chat with Page Six, the veteran actor said, “I’ve been called a ‘Closet Queen,’ noting, “But, I don’t pay much attention to any of that.”

Addressing the issue in his memoir “What Have We Here?”, the Harlem native opened up about rubbing shoulders with the LGBTQIA+ community members — not to mention he attended secret gay parties in his lifetime.

“It all seemed very normal to me,” he penned. “I was around it all of my life, so I never really gave it much thought.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Billy Dee opened up about his venture into Star Wars.

“Especially when you do the conventions, and you’re doing Q & A’s, and you get some little 10-year-old kid who wants to kill you because you’ve betrayed Han Solo! So it becomes really, a kind of interesting adventure,” he shared.