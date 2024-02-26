‘Star Wars' actor gets honest about the topic of gender

Monday, February 26, 2024
In Star Wars, Billy Dee Williams played Lando Calrissian, but at the time, he faced a prevalent rumour about him that he was gay.
In a chat with Page Six, the veteran actor said, “I’ve been called a ‘Closet Queen,’ noting, “But, I don’t pay much attention to any of that.”
Addressing the issue in his memoir “What Have We Here?”, the Harlem native opened up about rubbing shoulders with the LGBTQIA+ community members — not to mention he attended secret gay parties in his lifetime.
“It all seemed very normal to me,” he penned. “I was around it all of my life, so I never really gave it much thought.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Billy Dee opened up about his venture into Star Wars.
“Especially when you do the conventions, and you’re doing Q & A’s, and you get some little 10-year-old kid who wants to kill you because you’ve betrayed Han Solo! So it becomes really, a kind of interesting adventure,” he shared.