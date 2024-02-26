King Charles takes a major secret move to fight cancer

King Charles is currently undergoing cancer treatment after palace confirmed his diagnosis earlier this month

King Charles takes a secret move to fight cancer

Britain’s King Charles has reportedly taken a major secret move to fight cancer following his diagnosis as the monarch has turned to a Greek Orthodox monk for spiritual advice.



According to a report by the Mirror, King Charles is said to be grateful for the guidance from Archimandrite Ephraim, his friend of more than 25 years.

The Greek Orthodox monk has claimed that King Charles secretly contacted him for spiritual advice as the monarch is undergoing cancer treatment.

According to The Sun, Elder Ephraim, 67, has claimed: “Charles has a spiritual sophistication, a spiritual life. Yes, he has been in contact since the diagnosis and I believe he'll overcome it.”

The publication quoted the source as saying “There are no distractions so he can meditate, pray and follow ancient rituals like getting up at 4am to follow the liturgy which he absolutely adores.”